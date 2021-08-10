Comex Gold Settles 0.31% Higher at $1728.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $5.40 per troy ounce, or 0.31% to $1728.80 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 13.53% from its 52-week high of $1999.40 hit Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

--Up 3.05% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 3.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 15.73% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 4.62%

--Year-to-date it is down $164.30 or 8.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1400ET