Comex Gold Settles 0.32% Higher at $1815.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $5.80 per troy ounce, or 0.32% to $1815.30 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 11.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.45% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.20 or 0.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

