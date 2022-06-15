Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:29 2022-06-15 pm EDT
1823.75 USD   +0.71%
02:10pComex Gold Settles 0.32% Higher at $1815.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:05pGold Closes Higher Ahead of the Federal Reserve Rate Hike Decision to Raise Interest Rates
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$6.10; Settles at US$1,819.60 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.32% Higher at $1815.30 -- Data Talk

06/15/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $5.80 per troy ounce, or 0.32% to $1815.30 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 11.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.45% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.20 or 0.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1409ET

01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rise Ahead of Fed Rate Dec..
MT
11:50aTombill Mines Names CFO
MT
10:17aGunsynd’s Pacific Nickel to Sign $22 Million Debt Facility, Offtake Agreement Wit..
MT
09:01aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Advance Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
08:45aCanada's Kinross Gold sells Russia assets at half price
RE
08:38aKinross Gold Sells Russian Assets for Half of Previously Agreed Price; Shares Rise in U..
MT
08:18aDynacor Gold Mines Reports May Sales at US$19.5 Million Vs US$15.7 Million Year Ago
MT
More news
