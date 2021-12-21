Comex Gold Settles 0.32% Lower at $1787.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $5.80 per troy ounce, or 0.32% to $1787.90 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $15.90 or 0.88% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.57% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.85% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is down $105.20 or 5.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1400ET