Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.32% Lower at $1787.90 -- Data Talk

12/21/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $5.80 per troy ounce, or 0.32% to $1787.90 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $15.90 or 0.88% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.57% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.85% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is down $105.20 or 5.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pGold Ends Down for a Second Day on a Higher Dollar and Rising Bond Yields
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Ends Down US$5.90; Settles at US$1,788.70 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.32% Lower at $1787.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:56pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rebound; Nike, Micron Surge on Upb..
MT
12:40pRhyolite Resources Raises C$18 Million in Bought-Deal Private Placement, Non-Brokered F..
MT
11:42aZephyr Minerals Stakes Zimbabwe Gold-Base Metal Prospect
MT
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Chile's only ETF may be in for a rough ride next year
TI
11:23aGold slips as dollar steadies, equities rally
RE
10:43aBerenberg Research on Atalaya Mining's Acquisition of Proyecto Ossa Morena in Spain
MT
09:58aTSX eyes best day in 2 weeks on energy boost
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral