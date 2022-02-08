Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Higher at $1826.60 -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $6.00 per troy ounce, or 0.33% to $1826.60 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $23.60 or 1.31% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 4.24% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 8.88% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 0.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $1852.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Up 2.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.96% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 90.00 cents or 0.05%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1400ET

