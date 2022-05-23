Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/23 02:11:43 pm EDT
1853.66 USD   +0.40%
01:04pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
08:47aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Advance After Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rises in April
MT
04:38aFinancials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Higher at $1847.80 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $6.00 per troy ounce, or 0.33% to $1847.80 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $31.90 or 1.76% over the last three sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Off 9.43% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.34% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 1.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.30 or 1.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1353ET

All news about GOLD
01:04pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
08:47aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Advance After Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rises in Apr..
MT
04:38aFinancials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
RE
03:33aSeroja Investments to Acquire Denway Development in $2 Billion RTO Deal
MT
02:54aArk Mines Confirms Nickel, Cobalt Mineralization at Queensland Project
MT
05/20Allied Copper Comments on Promotional Activity Concerning its Common Stock
MT
05/20Gold Edges Up on Weaker Bond Yields as Stock Markets Steady
MT
05/20Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.90% Higher at $1841.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/20August Gold Contract Closes Up US$0.60; Settles at US$1,848.40 per Ounce
MT
05/20MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Decline as Consumer Discret..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral