Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Higher at $1847.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $6.00 per troy ounce, or 0.33% to $1847.80 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $31.90 or 1.76% over the last three sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Off 9.43% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.34% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 1.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.30 or 1.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-23-22 1353ET