Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:45 2022-09-19 pm EDT
1670.93 USD   -0.42%
02:13pGold Falls Again as the Dollar Continues to Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
MT
02:07pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$5.30; Settles at US$1,678.20 per Ounce
MT
02:00pComex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1666.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1666.20 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $5.50 per troy ounce, or 0.33% to $1666.20 today


--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 18.33% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Down 5.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 18.78% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.72%

--Year-to-date it is down $161.30 or 8.83%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1359ET

All news about GOLD
02:13pGold Falls Again as the Dollar Continues to Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
MT
02:07pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$5.30; Settles at US$1,678.20 per Ounce
MT
02:00pComex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1666.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Advance, Treasury Yields Jump
MT
12:05pWill autonomous cars ever be truly autonomous?
RE
12:03pArtemis Gold Begins Site Works at Blackwater Project
MT
11:11aNational Bank of Canada Notes Positive Public Comments On Taseko's Florence Project
MT
10:49aCredit Suisse Positive On Teck Resources' US$580 Million JV Deal With Agnico
MT
10:27aRBC Capital Markets Expects Neutral Reaction From Teck Shares After JV With Agnico Eagl..
MT
10:25aGold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral