Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1666.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $5.50 per troy ounce, or 0.33% to $1666.20 today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 18.33% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Down 5.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 18.78% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.72%

--Year-to-date it is down $161.30 or 8.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1359ET