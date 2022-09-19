Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1666.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $5.50 per troy ounce, or 0.33% to $1666.20 today
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year
--Off 18.33% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
--Down 5.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 0.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
--Off 18.78% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is down 2.72%
--Year-to-date it is down $161.30 or 8.83%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-19-22 1359ET