Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/16 07:35:04 pm BST
1815.23 USD   +0.12%
04:52pRussia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold
RE
02:14pGold Edges Lower Despite a Weaker Dollar and a Drop in Bond Yields
MT
02:13pTrevali Mining Reports Q1 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.34% Higher at $1813.50 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 07:04pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $6.10 per troy ounce, or 0.34% to $1813.50 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 11.11% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.34% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.60% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.60% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.02%

--Year-to-date it is down $14.00 or 0.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
04:52pRussia gives Credit Bank of Moscow licence to export gold
RE
02:14pGold Edges Lower Despite a Weaker Dollar and a Drop in Bond Yields
MT
02:13pTrevali Mining Reports Q1 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
02:06pETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Fractionally Lower After Empire State Manufacturing Index Turn..
MT
01:12pDynacor Gold Mines First-Quarter Profit Climbs on Higher Gold Processing and Improved P..
MT
11:28aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10:40aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
09:54aWestern Mines Unearths Visible Nickel at Mulga Tank Project
MT
09:33aMt Malcolm Mines Hits Gold at Dumbarton Tenement
MT
08:12aCredit Suisse nears settlement with West Virginia governor's mining group - FT
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral