       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:26 2022-08-01 pm EDT
1768.09 USD   +0.35%
Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Higher at $1769.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pShipping arrangements into Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
RE
01:00pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Higher at $1769.00 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $6.10 per troy ounce, or 0.35%(rounded) to $1769.00 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 24, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 13.29% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 2.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 13.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $58.50 or 3.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1403ET

Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Higher at $1769.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
Shipping arrangements into Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
RE
RE
FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
DJ
MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Advance While Treasury Yields Slump..
MT
MT
UKRAINE WAR : First grain shipments leave docks
RE
RE
Ukraine grain ship crew overjoyed to set sail amid worries about mines
RE
RE
ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Marginally Lower Ahead of Manufacturing Indexes Release
MT
MT
Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
RE
RE
INSIGHT-Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
RE
RE
Paladin back to uranium exploration, development as demand for nuclear surges
RE
RE
More news
