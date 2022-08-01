Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Higher at $1769.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $6.10 per troy ounce, or 0.35%(rounded) to $1769.00 today
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 24, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up eight of the past 11 sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022
--Off 13.29% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Down 2.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 4.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Off 13.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is down $58.50 or 3.20%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-01-22 1403ET