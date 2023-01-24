Advanced search
Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Higher at $1933.90 -- Data Talk

01/24/2023 | 01:58pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $6.80 per troy ounce, or 0.35% to $1933.90 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $29.50 or 1.55% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up 15 of the past 20 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 5.21% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.13% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 4.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.40% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 5.73% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.28%

--Year-to-date it is up $114.20 or 6.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1357ET

