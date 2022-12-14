Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Lower at $1807.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $6.40 per troy ounce, or 0.35% to $1807.50 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.40% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.35% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.89% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 3.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $20.00 or 1.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1402ET