Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:14 2022-12-14 pm EST
1801.40 USD   -0.45%
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.35% Lower at $1807.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pGold Edges Down from Six-Month Highs even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop Ahead of US Rate Hike
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Down US$6.80; Settles at US$1,818.70 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.35% Lower at $1807.50 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $6.40 per troy ounce, or 0.35% to $1807.50 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.40% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.35% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.89% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 3.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $20.00 or 1.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1402ET

All news about GOLD
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.35% Lower at $1807.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pGold Edges Down from Six-Month Highs even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop Ahead of U..
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Down US$6.80; Settles at US$1,818.70 per Ounce
MT
01:32pColombia mining exports forecast to hit all-time high in 2022 -industry group
RE
01:26pCanada's new foreign investment scrutiny a risk for M&A in key sectors
RE
01:03pWall St steady ahead of Fed's last rate decision for 2022
RE
12:51pInvestors Await for Fed Rate Decision as Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Rise
MT
12:38pThe FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% Despite the UK's Fall in Inflation in November
DJ
11:40aS.African stocks fall as commodity shares tumble, retail sales data disappoints
RE
10:42aAbcourt Mines Reports Recovery of 1,662 Ounces of Gold During Sleeping Giant Mill Clean..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish