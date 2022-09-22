Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:58 2022-09-22 pm EDT
1672.73 USD   +0.34%
02:08pGold Fails to Retest US$1,700 Even as Russia's Threats Revive the Metal as a Safe Haven
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.37% Higher at $1670.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$5.40; Settles at US$1,681.10 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.37% Higher at $1670.80 -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $6.20 per troy ounce, or 0.37% to $1670.80 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $11.10 or 0.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 18.10% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.67% from its 52-week low of $1659.70 hit Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Down 4.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $1659.70 hit Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 18.56% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is down $156.70 or 8.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1402ET

All news about GOLD
02:08pGold Fails to Retest US$1,700 Even as Russia's Threats Revive the Metal as a Safe Haven
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.37% Higher at $1670.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$5.40; Settles at US$1,681.10 per Ounce
MT
01:44pOsino Resources Acquires Minority Interests in Osino Namibia, Richwing
MT
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall, Treasury Yields Soar on Growt..
MT
12:52pTrillium Gold Mines Completes $4.1 Million Brokered Private Placement
MT
10:40aFitch Affirms Taseko Mines' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
MT
10:02aRBC Capital Markets Says Franco-Nevada Focused On Development-Stage Companies
MT
09:24aGold Looks to Retest US$1,700 as Russia's Threats Revive the Metal as a Safe Haven
MT
09:06aETF PREVIEW : ETFs Mixed, Futures Slightly Higher Pre-Bell After Fed Rate Increase, Jobles..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral