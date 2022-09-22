Comex Gold Settles 0.37% Higher at $1670.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $6.20 per troy ounce, or 0.37% to $1670.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $11.10 or 0.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 18.10% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.67% from its 52-week low of $1659.70 hit Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Down 4.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $1659.70 hit Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 18.56% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is down $156.70 or 8.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1402ET