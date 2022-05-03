Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/03 02:06:18 pm EDT
1867.60 USD   +0.23%
02:05pGold Ends Higher on Dollar Weakness; Bond Yields Climb Ahead of the Start of the Fed's Policy Meeting
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.38% Higher at $1868.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Up US$7.00; Settles at US$1,870.60 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.38% Higher at $1868.80 -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $7.00 per troy ounce, or 0.38% to $1868.80 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.40% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.56% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 5.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.91% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $41.30 or 2.26%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1402ET

All news about GOLD
02:05pGold Ends Higher on Dollar Weakness; Bond Yields Climb Ahead of the Start of the Fed's ..
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.38% Higher at $1868.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Up US$7.00; Settles at US$1,870.60 per Ounce
MT
01:11pNutrien may raise potash output as sanctions curb Russia supply
RE
01:00pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Gain, Treasury Yields Fall..
MT
12:08pRover Metals Announces Start of Phase 1 Exploration at Tobin Gold Project
MT
11:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy shares lift London's FTSE 100; miners weigh
RE
11:48aGuyana, Exxon discuss pipeline to bring natgas ashore - minister
RE
10:45aDynacor Gold Mines Up 2% as Secures TSX Approval To Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
09:22aGold Falls to a 10-Week Low as Bond Yields Climb Ahead of the Start of the Fed's Policy..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish