Comex Gold Settles 0.38% Higher at $1868.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $7.00 per troy ounce, or 0.38% to $1868.80 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.40% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.56% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 5.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.91% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $41.30 or 2.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-03-22 1402ET