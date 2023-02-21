Comex Gold Settles 0.40% Lower at $1833.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $7.40 per troy ounce, or 0.40% to $1833.00 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $9.00 or 0.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 10.15% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.92% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Off 10.65% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.00%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.30 or 0.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

