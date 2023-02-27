Comex Gold Settles 0.43% Higher at $1817.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March (new front month) delivery gained $7.80 per troy ounce, or 0.43% to $1817.00 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 10.94% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.93% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.40% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 0.45% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 11.43% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.83%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.70 or 0.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

