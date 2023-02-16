Comex Gold Settles 0.43% Higher at $1842.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $7.80 per troy ounce, or 0.43% to $1842.00 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 9.71% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 3.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 0.43% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.20 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 10.21% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.30 or 1.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1350ET