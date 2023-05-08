Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $8.90 per troy ounce, or 0.44% to $2026.30 today

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of $2048.00 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 24.83% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 9.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2023 settlement high of $2048.00 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 12.02% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 1.23% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is up $206.60 or 11.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1351ET