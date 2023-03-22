Comex Gold Settles 0.45% Higher at $1946.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $8.80 per troy ounce, or 0.45% to $1946.80 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 1.82% from its 52-week high of $1982.90 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 19.93% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $1979.20 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up 7.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 5.10% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $127.10 or 6.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-22-23 1350ET