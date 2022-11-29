Comex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1748.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December (new front month) delivery gained $8.10 per troy ounce, or 0.47% to $1748.40 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 14.30% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.88%

--Year-to-date it is down $79.10 or 4.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

