Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  03:08 2022-11-29 pm EST
1749.86 USD   +0.49%
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Near 55 Pts Inside the Last Hour of Tuesday Trade, With the Resources Heavy Index Buoyed By Higher Oil and Gold Prices
MT
02:08pGold Closes Higher Even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Climb as ETF Buying Rises
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1748.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Comex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1748.40 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for December (new front month) delivery gained $8.10 per troy ounce, or 0.47% to $1748.40 today


--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 14.30% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.88%

--Year-to-date it is down $79.10 or 4.33%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Near 55 Pts Inside the Last Hour of Tues..
MT
02:08pGold Closes Higher Even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Climb as ETF Buying Rises
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1748.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Up US$8.40; Settles at US$1,763.70 per Ounce
MT
12:54pHigher Inflation Expectations, Slowing House Price Growth Push Exchange-Traded Funds In..
MT
12:08pAlamos Gold Kept at Outperform at National Bank After Island Gold Exploration Results; ..
MT
12:00pStocks, dollar dip while oil gains on China hopes
RE
11:41aNational Bank of Canada Notes Teck's Copper Growth Pipeline
MT
10:47aGold rises on dollar pullback, hopes of slower rate hikes
RE
09:25aGold Rises Despite Higher Bond Yields as ETF Buying Rises
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish