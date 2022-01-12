Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1827.20 -- Data Talk

01/12/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $8.60 per troy ounce, or 0.47% to $1827.20 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $38.50 or 2.15% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 4.21% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 8.91% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.15% from its 2022 settlement low of $1788.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 10.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 30.00 cents or 0.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1401ET

All news about GOLD
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1827.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Ends Up US$8.80; Settles at US$1,827.30 per Ounce
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Higher With Crude Oil Amid Soaring ..
MT
10:52aGold gains as dollar retreats after U.S. inflation data
RE
10:50aA.I.S. Resources Surges 10% as Secures Option to Acquire Bright Gold Project, Acquires ..
MT
09:11aGold Climbs as US Inflation Rises to the Highest Since 1982
MT
08:16aA.I.S. Resources Secures Option to Acquire Bright Gold Project, Acquires Initial 60% St..
MT
07:37aI-80 Outlines Plan to Create Nevada-Focused Gold Mining Company
MT
02:55aGold miners in Mali see no immediate sanctions impact
RE
02:55aGold miners in Mali see no immediate sanctions impact
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral