Comex Gold Settles 0.47% Higher at $1827.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $8.60 per troy ounce, or 0.47% to $1827.20 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $38.50 or 2.15% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 4.21% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 8.91% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.15% from its 2022 settlement low of $1788.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 10.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 30.00 cents or 0.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1401ET