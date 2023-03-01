Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:51:40 2023-03-01 pm EST
1838.47 USD   +0.71%
02:02pGold Rises For a Fourth Day on Dollar Weakness
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Up US$8.70; Settles at US$1,845.40 per Ounce
MT
01:51pComex Gold Settles 0.48% Higher at $1837.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Settles 0.48% Higher at $1837.70 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 01:51pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $8.80 per troy ounce, or 0.48% to $1837.70 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 9.92% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.21% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.60% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 10.42% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $18.00 or 0.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1350ET

All news about GOLD
01:01pHigher Treasury Yields Following Smaller-Than-Expected Factory Activity Leave US Equiti..
MT
12:29pTSX up 63 Points at Midday, Boosted by Gains in Miners, Energy
MT
09:03aBotswana mining growth seen flat amid dim diamond outlook
RE
08:05aStrong China Manufacturing Data Lift Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Wed..
MT
08:04aChinese Lithium Processors in Yichun Suspends Operations Amid Government Investigation
MT
07:51aMali's Gold Output Expected to Fall in 2023
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral