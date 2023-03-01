Comex Gold Settles 0.48% Higher at $1837.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $8.80 per troy ounce, or 0.48% to $1837.70 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 9.92% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.21% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.60% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 10.42% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $18.00 or 0.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1350ET