Comex Gold Settles 0.48% Lower at $1649.00 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $8.00 per troy ounce, or 0.48% to $1649.00 today


--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 19.17% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.17% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.62% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is down $178.50 or 9.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1401ET

