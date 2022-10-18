Comex Gold Settles 0.48% Lower at $1649.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $8.00 per troy ounce, or 0.48% to $1649.00 today
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 19.17% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 6.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.17% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 1.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Off 19.62% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is down 0.81%
--Year-to-date it is down $178.50 or 9.77%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-18-22 1401ET