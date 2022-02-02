Comex Gold Settles 0.49% Higher at $1809.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $8.90 per troy ounce, or 0.49% to $1809.20 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $24.30 or 1.36% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 5.15% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 7.84% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $1852.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Up 1.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $18.30 or 1.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1400ET