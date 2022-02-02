Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.49% Higher at $1809.20 -- Data Talk

02/02/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $8.90 per troy ounce, or 0.49% to $1809.20 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $24.30 or 1.36% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 5.15% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 7.84% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $1852.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Up 1.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $18.30 or 1.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:01pApril Gold Contract Ends Up US$8.80; Settles at US$1,810.30 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.49% Higher at $1809.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Benchmarks Edge Higher While Dollar..
MT
10:57aMercedez-Benz CEO Warns Of Potential Delays In Transitioning To EVs
MT
10:39aIAMGOLD 'Disappointed' Over RCF's Launch of Proxy Fight, 'Sets Record Straight' on Inve..
MT
09:17aGold Edges Up as the Dollar Falls Following Weak US Jobs Data
MT
08:22aMercedes-Benz CEO says raw material scarcity could delay e-mobility - Die Zeit
RE
06:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain After -2-
DJ
06:22aTrading house Sojitz predicts record annual profit on higher coal prices
RE
04:32aHarbour Energy's Phil Kirk steps down
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral