Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $9.90 per troy ounce, or 0.49% to $2036.20 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $18.80 or 0.93% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of $2048.00 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 25.44% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 10.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.58% from its 2023 settlement high of $2048.00 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 12.57% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 0.75% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.32%

--Year-to-date it is up $216.50 or 11.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

