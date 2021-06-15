Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.51% Lower at $1854.50 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $9.50 per troy ounce, or 0.51% to $1854.50 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $39.70 or 2.10% over the last three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 14, 2021

--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 10.54% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 7.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 10.54% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 9.60% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $38.60 or 2.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1351ET

