       XAUUSD

GOLD
Comex Gold Settles 0.53% Higher at $1929.20 -- Data Talk

04/04/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $10.10 per troy ounce, or 0.53% to $1929.20 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 5.44% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.07% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 11.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.96% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $101.70 or 5.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1354ET

Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish