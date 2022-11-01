Comex Gold Settles 0.56% Higher at $1645.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery gained $9.10 per troy ounce, or 0.56% to $1645.00 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 19.37% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.34% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.81% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $182.50 or 9.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

