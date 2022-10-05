Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:54 2022-10-05 pm EDT
1715.91 USD   -0.55%
02:03pGold Prices Ease as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise; Holds Above US$1,700
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.56% Lower at $1711.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$9.70; Settles at US$1,720.80 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.56% Lower at $1711.40 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $9.70 per troy ounce, or 0.56% to $1711.40 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 16.11% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.43% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 16.58% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $116.10 or 6.35%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1401ET

