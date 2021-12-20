Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.56% Lower at $1793.70 -- Data Talk

12/20/2021 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $10.10 per troy ounce, or 0.56% to $1793.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.57% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $99.40 or 5.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1402ET

02:01p February Gold Contract Ends Down US$10.30; Settles at US$1,794.60 per Ounce
MT
12:48p MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Tumble Amid Omicron Jitters, Biden ..
MT
12:04p American Resources Gets Preliminary Nod for Up to $45 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds for W..
MT
11:14a Gold stalls in choppy trading as investors weigh Omicron impact
RE
11:05a Ukraine accuses former president Poroshenko of treason
RE
10:22a Fortuna Silver Mines Jumps 16% in US, Canada Trading on Extension of Environmental Impa..
MT
09:12a Gold Retreats Back Below US$1,800 Despite a Weaker Dollar, Lower Bond Yields
MT
08:10a Chilean assets, peso tumble after leftist Boric elected president
RE
07:19a Fortuna Silver Mines Up in US Pre-Market on Extension of Environmental Impact Authoriza..
MT
06:36a EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks, Oil Prices -2-
DJ
