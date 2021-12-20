Comex Gold Settles 0.56% Lower at $1793.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $10.10 per troy ounce, or 0.56% to $1793.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.57% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $99.40 or 5.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1402ET