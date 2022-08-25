Comex Gold Settles 0.57% Higher at $1757.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $9.90 per troy ounce, or 0.57% to $1757.70 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $23.70 or 1.37% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 13.84% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 1.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.32% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is down $69.80 or 3.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

