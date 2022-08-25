Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:16 2022-08-25 pm EDT
1756.72 USD   +0.33%
Gold Closes Higher as the Dollar Weakens Ahead of Friday's Speech by Fed Chair Powell
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.57% Higher at $1757.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
December Gold Contract Closes Up US$9.90; Settles at US$1,771.40 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.57% Higher at $1757.70 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $9.90 per troy ounce, or 0.57% to $1757.70 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $23.70 or 1.37% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 13.84% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 1.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.32% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is down $69.80 or 3.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1401ET

02:04pGold Closes Higher as the Dollar Weakens Ahead of Friday's Speech by Fed Chair Powell
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.57% Higher at $1757.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$9.90; Settles at US$1,771.40 per Ounce
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise, Treasury Yields Decline
MT
09:33aTSX opens higher on energy, material stocks boost
RE
09:22aGold Edges Up as the Dollar Weakens Ahead of Friday's Speech by Fed Chair Powell
MT
09:06aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Higher After GDP Data, Jobless Claims Outperform Expectations
MT
08:00aOil money is flooding into Guyana. Who will benefit?
RE
06:03aOil firms must step up exploration off Norway to unlock potential -NPD
RE
05:50aVariscan Mines Hits High-Grade Zinc at Spain's San Jose Mine
MT
