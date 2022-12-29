Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:36 2022-12-29 pm EST
1817.50 USD   +0.65%
12:53pSolid Initial Jobless Claims Drives Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Higher
MT
10:38aGold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
RE
09:34aWestern Gold Exploration to Focus Exploration Plans on Lagalochan Copper-Gold Porphyry Property in Argyll, Scotland
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.59% Higher at $1819.50 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 02:29pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for January (new front month) delivery gained $10.70 per troy ounce, or 0.59% to $1819.50 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 10.81% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.31% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $8.00 or 0.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1428ET

