Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:20:21 2023-02-09 pm EST
1866.20 USD   -0.47%
02:07pGold Closes With a Loss for the First Time in Four Days as Yields Rise
MT
02:03pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$12.20; Settles at US$1,878.50 per Ounce
MT
01:51pComex Gold Settles 0.60% Lower at $1866.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.60% Lower at $1866.20 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $11.20 per troy ounce, or 0.60% to $1866.20 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.71% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 9.03% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.28%

--Year-to-date it is up $46.50 or 2.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1350ET

All news about GOLD
02:07pGold Closes With a Loss for the First Time in Four Days as Yields Rise
MT
02:03pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$12.20; Settles at US$1,878.50 per Ounce
MT
01:51pComex Gold Settles 0.60% Lower at $1866.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:00pHigher Consumer Discretionary, Technology Stocks Leaves Mixed US Equities, Exchange-Tra..
MT
12:00pBezant Resources pleased with maiden drill at Kanye project
AN
09:41aGold Rises For a Fourth-Straight Day as the Dollar Weakens
MT
09:24aMineral & Financial says second drill rig mobilised at Lagoa Salgada
AN
09:20aBotswana warns of dangers in dash for African minerals
RE
08:12aCorporate Earnings Weighed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Thurs..
MT
08:01aBarrick Gold Reports Year-On-Year Increase In Gold Reserves For 2022
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral