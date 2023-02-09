Comex Gold Settles 0.60% Lower at $1866.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $11.20 per troy ounce, or 0.60% to $1866.20 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.71% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 9.03% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.28%

--Year-to-date it is up $46.50 or 2.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1350ET