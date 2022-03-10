Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Higher at $1998.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $12.20 per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $1998.10 today

--Up 22 of the past 28 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 2.06% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.66% from its 52-week low of $1683.90 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 16.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 2.60% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $170.60 or 9.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1400ET