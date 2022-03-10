Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Higher at $1998.10 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $12.20 per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $1998.10 today


--Up 22 of the past 28 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 2.06% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.66% from its 52-week low of $1683.90 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 16.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 2.60% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $170.60 or 9.34%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1400ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.38% 1997.83 Delayed Quote.11.73%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
All news about GOLD
02:03pGold Rises as US Inflation Climbs to Another 40-Year High While Safe-Haven Buying Conti..
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes up US$12.20; Settles at US$2,000.40 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.61% Higher at $1998.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:02pFTSE 100 weighed down by banks and oil firms; Rio Tinto slumps
RE
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop as Inflation Surges in..
MT
11:53aVisible Gold Mines Acquires a Potential Lithium Property in Quebec's James Bay Region
MT
11:42aMali forecasts industrial gold production of 64.1 T in 2022
RE
09:30aGold Rises Again as US Inflation Climbs to Another 40-Year High While Safe-Haven Buying..
MT
07:59aUK Sanctions Rusal Founder Oleg Deripaska -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
05:34aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Jump, -2-
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish