Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Higher at $1998.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $12.20 per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $1998.10 today
--Up 22 of the past 28 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year
--Off 2.06% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 18.66% from its 52-week low of $1683.90 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021
--Rose 16.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 11.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 2.60% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is up 5.20%
--Year-to-date it is up $170.60 or 9.34%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-10-22 1400ET