       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:56 2022-07-20 pm EDT
1700.63 USD   -0.54%
Gold Moves Lower on Dollar Rise as Investors Ease Back on Risk
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Lower at $1699.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
December Gold Contract Closes Down US$10.40; Settles at US$1,717.70 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Lower at $1699.50 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $10.50 per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $1699.50 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 16.70% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 17.16% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.80%

--Year-to-date it is down $128.00 or 7.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1401ET

02:04pGold Moves Lower on Dollar Rise as Investors Ease Back on Risk
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.61% Lower at $1699.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$10.40; Settles at US$1,717.70 per Ounce
MT
01:55pSantacruz Silver Reports Production of About 4 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in Q2; ..
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance as Technology Trad..
MT
10:48aPolyMet and Teck form JV to develop Minnesota mining projects
RE
10:30aA.I.S. Resources Provides Update on Advanced Exploration Stage Lithium, Gold Projects; ..
MT
09:44aA.I.S. Resources Provides Update on Advanced Exploration Stage Lithium, Gold Projects; ..
MT
09:37aToronto stocks inch down as commodities slip, inflation accelerates
RE
09:20aGold Moves Lower on Dollar Rise as Investors Ease Back on Risk
MT
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral