Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Lower at $1699.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $10.50 per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $1699.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 16.70% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 17.16% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.80%

--Year-to-date it is down $128.00 or 7.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1401ET