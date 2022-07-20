Comex Gold Settles 0.61% Lower at $1699.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $10.50 per troy ounce, or 0.61% to $1699.50 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021
--Off 16.70% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Off 17.16% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is down 5.80%
--Year-to-date it is down $128.00 or 7.00%
