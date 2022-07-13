Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:53 2022-07-13 pm EDT
1736.63 USD   +0.65%
02:07pComex Gold Settles 0.63% Higher at $1734.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:07pGold Closes Higher, Shrugging Off Early Losses Following US Inflation Report
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$10.70; Settles at US$1,735.50 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.63% Higher at $1734.20 -- Data Talk

07/13/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery gained $10.90 per troy ounce, or 0.63% to $1734.20 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 14.99% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 4.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $1723.30 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 15.47% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is down $93.30 or 5.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1406ET

