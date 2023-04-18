Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $13.20 per troy ounce, or 0.66% to $2007.40 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.66% from its 52-week high of $2041.30 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 23.66% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.66% from its 2023 settlement high of $2041.30 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 10.98% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 2.15% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $187.70 or 10.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1353ET