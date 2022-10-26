Comex Gold Settles 0.68% Higher at $1664.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $11.20 per troy ounce, or 0.68% to $1664.00 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $15.30 or 0.93% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 18.44% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.51% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.51% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 18.89% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down $163.50 or 8.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

