Comex Gold Settles 0.68% Higher at $1678.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $11.40 per troy ounce, or 0.68% to $1678.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 17.71% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.41% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 18.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $148.80 or 8.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1401ET