Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:18 2022-11-17 pm EST
1760.83 USD   -0.74%
02:04pGold Closes Lower as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise with Strong Retail Sales Boosting the Case for Rate Hikes
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.69% Lower at $1760.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$12.80; Settles at US$1,763.00 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.69% Lower at $1760.80 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $12.20 per troy ounce, or 0.69% to $1760.80 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $13.00 or 0.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.47% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 7.63%

--Year-to-date it is down $66.70 or 3.65%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pGold Closes Lower as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise with Strong Retail Sales Boosting ..
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.69% Lower at $1760.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$12.80; Settles at US$1,763.00 per Ounce
MT
01:11pRobert Clary, Holocaust survivor who starred in TV's 'Hogan's Heroes', dies at 96
RE
01:07pBroad-Market ETFs, US Equity Indices Drop as St. Louis Fed President Bullard Calls for ..
MT
10:57aLME tightens restraints as nickel turns unruly agai..
RE
10:55aNational Bank of Canada Notes Wesdome's Discovery Of 2 New Zones At Kiena Deep
MT
10:45aGold slides 1% as dollar marches ahead
RE
09:37aToronto stocks fall pressured by commodity prices
RE
09:16aExchange-Traded Funds Preview: Jobless Claims, Manufacturi..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish