Comex Gold Settles 0.69% Lower at $1760.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $12.20 per troy ounce, or 0.69% to $1760.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $13.00 or 0.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.47% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 7.63%

--Year-to-date it is down $66.70 or 3.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

