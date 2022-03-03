Comex Gold Settles 0.70% Higher at $1934.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $13.50 per troy ounce, or 0.70% to $1934.40 today

--Up 18 of the past 23 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of $1942.40 hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Up 15.30% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 13.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $1942.40 hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Up 8.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.71% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $106.90 or 5.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

