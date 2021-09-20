Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Settles 0.71% Higher at $1761.80 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $12.40 per troy ounce, or 0.71% to $1761.80 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 9.78% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.78% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 14.12% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.93%

--Year-to-date it is down $131.30 or 6.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1401ET

