Comex Gold Settles 0.71% Higher at $1804.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $12.70 per troy ounce, or 0.71% to $1804.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $15.10 or 0.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 7.93% from its 52-week high of $1960.20 hit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.58% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.03% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $88.40 or 4.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1400ET