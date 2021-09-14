Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.71% Higher at $1804.70 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $12.70 per troy ounce, or 0.71% to $1804.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $15.10 or 0.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 7.93% from its 52-week high of $1960.20 hit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.58% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.03% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $88.40 or 4.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:07pGOLD BRIEF : December Gold Contract Settled Up 0.7% or US$12.70; Settles at Near..
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.71% Higher at $1804.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs, US Stocks Lower With Yields As Inflation ..
MT
11:04aU S GOLD : US Gold Secures Additional Land For CK Gold Project in Wyoming
MT
10:00aSprott Physical Uranium Trust Falls 12.7% as Upsizes at-the-Market Equity Pro..
MT
09:52a'WHITE GOLD' : EV boom sparks rush for lithium
RE
08:37aTanzanian Economy Grew 4.9% in 12 Months to End of July
DJ
07:54aDYNACOR GOLD MINES : to Revise 2021 Guidance as Monthly Sales Hit New Record in ..
MT
07:45aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Enters $24 Million Supply Agreement With US-Based Mining Gro..
MT
07:42aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lean Higher Ahead of August CPI Data
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral