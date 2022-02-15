Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.71% Lower at $1854.80 -- Data Talk

02/15/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $13.20 per troy ounce, or 0.71% to $1854.80 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a seven session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 2.76% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 10.56% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 3.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $1868.00 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 3.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.59% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.30 or 1.49%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1402ET

Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral