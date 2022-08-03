Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:37 2022-08-03 pm EDT
1761.97 USD   +0.30%
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.74% Lower at $1758.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pGold Closes Lower as Pelosi Wraps Up Taiwan Visit; Bond Yields and the Dollar Rise
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$13.30; Settles at US$1,776.40 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.74% Lower at $1758.00 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $13.10 per troy ounce, or 0.74% to $1758.00 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 13.83% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.44% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 2.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.31% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $69.50 or 3.80%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1403ET

