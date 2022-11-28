Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:20 2022-11-28 pm EST
1740.51 USD   -0.59%
02:11pGold Closes Lower as the Dollar Gains Strength
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.75% Lower at $1740.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$13.70; Settles at US$1,740.30 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.75% Lower at $1740.10 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $13.20 per troy ounce, or 0.75% to $1740.10 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 14.71% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 15.18% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $87.40 or 4.78%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1401ET

