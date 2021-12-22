Comex Gold Settles 0.77% Higher at $1801.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $13.70 per troy ounce, or 0.77% to $1801.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 7.74% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.39% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 3.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.74% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.39% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.18% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.58%

--Year-to-date it is down $91.50 or 4.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1401ET