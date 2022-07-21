Comex Gold Settles 0.78% Higher at $1712.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery gained $13.20 per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $1712.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, July 13, 2022

--Off 16.05% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 5.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 16.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.07%

--Year-to-date it is down $114.80 or 6.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1401ET