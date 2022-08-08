Comex Gold Settles 0.78% Higher at $1786.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $13.90 per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $1786.80 today

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 12.42% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Rose 3.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 12.90% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $40.70 or 2.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

