Comex Gold Settles 0.78% Lower at $1734.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $13.60 per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $1734.00 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $64.60 or 3.59% over the last six sessions

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, July 6, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 15.00% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 15.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $93.50 or 5.12%

