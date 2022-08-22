Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:50 2022-08-22 pm EDT
1735.50 USD   -0.57%
02:03pGold Falls Again as the Dollar Rally Continues and Bond Yields Rise
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.78% Lower at $1734.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$14.50; Settles at US$1,748.40 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.78% Lower at $1734.00 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $13.60 per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $1734.00 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $64.60 or 3.59% over the last six sessions

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, July 6, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 15.00% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 15.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $93.50 or 5.12%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1401ET

All news about GOLD
02:03pGold Falls Again as the Dollar Rally Continues and Bond Yields Rise
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.78% Lower at $1734.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$14.50; Settles at US$1,748.40 per Ounce
MT
01:02pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop, Treasury Yields Advance
MT
11:04aAustralian Regulator Approves Zijin's Investment in Xanadu Mines; Xanadu Surges 20% Ear..
MT
11:04aAustralian Regulator Approves Zijin's Investment in Xanadu Mines; Xanadu Surges 20% Ear..
MT
09:41aTSX BRIEF : Starting the Week Down Near 215 Pts or 1% On Lower Oil and Gold Prices, Adding..
MT
09:27aGold Falls Again as the Dollar Rally Continues and Bond Yields Rise
MT
09:26aAton Resources Details Latest Tranche of Drill Results from Rodruin Gold Project in Egy..
MT
08:59aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower Amid China Power Cuts
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral