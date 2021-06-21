Comex Gold Settles 0.79% Higher at $1781.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $13.90 per troy ounce, or 0.79% to $1781.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, June 4, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 13.15% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 6.20% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 1.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.75% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.20% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.15% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down $111.30 or 5.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

