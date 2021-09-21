Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.81% Higher at $1776.00 -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $14.20 per troy ounce, or 0.81% to $1776.00 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $26.60 or 1.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Off 9.05% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.86% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 6.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.05% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.86% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.43% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.10 or 6.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1359ET

